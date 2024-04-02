Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Industrial action by ASLEF is set to affect Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express services from Thursday (April 4) until Saturday (April 6), as well as on Monday (April 8) and Tuesday (April 9).

On Monday, April 8, there will be no services running across the vast majority of the network, with the excecption of limited shuttle services.

A spokesperson for Southern confirmed: “There will be no Southern services running, except for a limited shuttle service running non-stop between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport Only.

“There will be no Thameslink services running, except for a limited shuttle service calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and another limited non-stop shuttle service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge.

“There will be no Great Northern or Gatwick Express services. However, Gatwick Airport will continue to be served by the limited non-stop Southern shuttle.”

In addition, a nationwide ban on overtime will affect service s from Thursday (April 4) to Saturday (April 6) inclusive, as well as on Tuesday (April 9).

An amended timetable with fewer services will be in place on thes e days, according to Southern Rail.