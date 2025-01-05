Are London Gatwick and Heathrow open today? Major UK airports close amid heavy snow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heavy overnight snow has caused several major UK airports to close their runways.

The UK was plunged into chaos this weekend after an Arctic blast brought heavy snow, freezing rain, and ice that has shut roads, halted travel and caused power outages.

Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds Bradford airports have been forced to shut their runways this morning (Sunday 5 January) due to snowy weather conditions, they announced on social media – but London Gatwick and Heathrow remain open.

Birmingham Airport confirmed it has now re-opened its runway after snow clearing, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updates.

The airport suspended operations for several hours overnight ‘for snow clearing and safety reasons’ but said it was on schedule for ‘business as usual’ to start the morning.

Bristol Airport also re-opened at around 11pm after an earlier closure but warned of delays this morning due to aircraft being out of position.

All four affected airports and Belfast International Airport urged passengers to check with their airline.