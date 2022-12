There were reports of a crash on Bashurst Hill near Barns Green this evening (Wednesday, December 7).

AA Traffic News said the road was partially blocked after a collision on the road around The Coopers.

However, the AA also said traffic was ‘coping well’ and the map now shows that the road is clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured. This story will be updated as more information comes in.

There have been reports of a crash on Bashurst Hill

Advertisement Hide Ad