Beachy Head Road crash: both directions have been affected by incident
Both directions of the Beachy Head Road have been affected by a collision this afternoon (Saturday, March 30), AA Traffic News has said.
The website at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is ‘give and take’ traffic because of the incident.
It said: “Crash on Beachy Head Road both ways between Gilberts Drive and Warren Hill. Road is down to single file traffic.”
The collision was first reported at 4.20pm.
