Bexhill A259: Works on major road in East Sussex causing delays
Roadworks in Bexhill are causing delays to motorists this morning.
Temporary traffic signals are currently in place on the A259 Little Common Road at Church Hill Avenue.
The disruption is reportedly due to gas main work on the major road, according to AA Traffic News.
Travel is being affected on both approaches, but is particularly impacting traffic westbound.
Nearby, further temporary traffic signals are in place due to water main work on A2691 Mount View Street near Bexhill Hospital.
This is affecting traffic both ways from A2690 Combe Valley Way to A2036 Wrestwood Road.
