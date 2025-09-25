Bexhill A2690 Combe Valley Way road reopens after tractor accident oil spill

Following on from an incident on Wednesday and delays to reopen the Bexhill A2690 road, it has now reopened.

On Wednesday, September 24, there a road was closed both ways after a tractor was in a collision with a barrier and another vehicle. That collision resulted in an oil spill.

At the time, East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and an oil spill on the carriageway. Please find an alternative route. The road will be reopened when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience..”

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "Both carriageways on Combe Valley Way are now closed. They are likely to remain closed throughout the day and into the evening due to the extensive cleaning required on the road.

They added: "A tractor has collided with a barrier and another vehicle, resulting in lane closures. No injuries for those involved. Highways teams are on scene and working to clear the carriageway of debris and spillage. Please expect delays and plan your journey accordingly.”

Now, on Thursday, September 25, the road has been reopened.

A report from Sussex Traffic Watch on X reads: “A2690 Combe Valley Way Bexhill reopened after Wednesdays RTC and spillage.”