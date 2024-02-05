Bexhill motorists warned of 'void in the carriageway'; temporary traffic lights installed
Bus company Stagecoach reported this morning (Monday, February 5) that services were being diverted in the Bexhill area.
A post on X read: “Due to a large pothole, services 98 & 99 towards Hastings are unable to serve Bexhill Old Town and will divert via Magdalen Road & Dorset Road until further notice.”
Stagecoach reported the incident to East Sussex Highways, which has since issued a statement of its own.
A post read: “Three-way temporary traffic signals are in place in Upper Sea Road, Bexhill due to a void in the carriageway.
"We are hoping to remove these by Friday, February 9. We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”