'Blind spot' Lorry drivers voice concerns after using Chichester Dutch-style roundabout

With the

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the new style of roundabout began in June 2024, and the new layout has now been in operation for several months.

The project formed part of the off-site highway improvements linked to phase one of the West of Chichester (Whitehouse Farm) development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the grant of planning permission, an Infrastructure Steering Group was established to explore options for upgrading the existing roundabout and improving pedestrian and cycle connectivity.

Lorry drivers have voiced their concerns over the new Dutch-style roundabout in Chichester.

The completed scheme includes dedicated cycle facilities and enhanced pedestrian access, while also maintaining controlled vehicle flow by reducing entry and circulatory speeds.

“The use of Dutch roundabouts is new in this country, so the layout may have initially felt unfamiliar to pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers,” a project spokesperson said at the time.

The layout aims to improve active travel for people on foot, bikes, and mobility aids, with a clear message to road users to reduce speed, stay alert, and help protect others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, there have been a number of concerns over the new layout. In a recent call-to-action post by Sussex World, lorry drivers have voiced their concerns about blindspots.

Christopher Tilling, a lorry driver in the area said: “I drive a lorry and you have to block the crossings to try and get a good view before proceeding.

“I think that the amount of blind spots now are a concern as you don't have the same vision as a smaller vehicle when turning left. Good idea but not perfect for me!"

Another lorry driver also shared his issues with the Dutch-style roundabout. Glen Rea said: “I drive lorries. If someone pulls out in front of me while working, or I’m taking the first exit from the one I’m joining the roundabout, and I have to come to an abrupt halt, there is a chance the rear of the lorry is on the pedestrian/cycle crossing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has happened, coming out of Orchard St and (someone) came out of Wall cottage drive, the back end of my truck was across the pedestrian/cycle crossing of where I had just come.

“The area seems quieter as a result of this contraption.”