Brighton and Hove Albion: drivers warned to expect delays on A27 as game against Nottingham begins
Drivers on the A27 are being warned to expect heavy traffic this afternoon (Sunday, March 10) due to a football match.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the game will likely affect A27 Falmer Hill both ways at B2123 The Drove (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction).
It said: “Expect delays. Congestion to Falmer Road.”
The match, which sees Brighton and Hove Albion F.C. face Nottingham Forest F.C, started at 2pm and is taking place at Brighton’s American Express Stadium.