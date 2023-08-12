Southern has announced that all lines are blocked due to a trespasser at Brighton station this evening (Saturday, August 12).

Southern tweeted at 5.12pm: “Due to a trespasser at Brighton station, all lines are blocked. Services are unable to run to or from Brighton. We will update you when we have more information.”

They added: “If you are on-board a service, please remain on-board and await updates from our train crew. If you are travelling to/from Brighton this evening, please expect your journey to take at least an extra 30 minutes.”

Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed at 5.20pm: “Due to a trespasser on the track, trains are currently suspended. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”