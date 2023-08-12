BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion fans face travel chaos after railway incident: trespasser at station

Southern has announced that all lines are blocked due to a trespasser at Brighton station this evening (Saturday, August 12).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 12th Aug 2023, 17:53 BST

Southern tweeted at 5.12pm: “Due to a trespasser at Brighton station, all lines are blocked. Services are unable to run to or from Brighton. We will update you when we have more information.”

They added: “If you are on-board a service, please remain on-board and await updates from our train crew. If you are travelling to/from Brighton this evening, please expect your journey to take at least an extra 30 minutes.”

Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed at 5.20pm: “Due to a trespasser on the track, trains are currently suspended. We will provide an update as soon as possible.”

At 5.31pm Southern said: “Power is being restored to Brighton train lines now that the trespasser is no longer in the area. Services will be able to run to / from Brighton shortly. Please check journey planners, station information boards or speak to staff for service information.”

