Brighton & Hove Albion and Burnley fans are among those being warned of train disruption on Saturday (December 9).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fans travelling to the Amex Stadium in Falmer are being reminded to ‘travel early and be prepared to queue’ as Southern Rail is running an ‘amended timetable with fewer trains’, due to industrial action.

A spokesperson for Brighton and Hove Albion said: “Due to recent strikes, there will be disruption to the train service with half the normal service in operation, so if you’re planning on using the train to get to the match please travel early and expect longer queues pre and post-match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“All home and away fans can travel for free on buses and trains within our travel zone on production of their digital matchday or season ticket this Saturday as we take on Burnley at The Amex.”

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World

Engineering work is also taking place between Brighton and Littlehampton, ‘closing all lines’. Buses will replace trains between Brighton and Littlehampton via Worthing.

"An extremely limited bus service will be in operation between Brighton and Shoreham-by-Sea,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.

"Hove, Aldrington, Portslade, Fishersgate and Southwick will not have a service all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tickets will be accepted on Brighton & Hove bus routes 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 46 and 49 to assist. An extremely limited bus service will run non-stop between Brighton and Shoreham.”

If you are travelling between Shoreham-by-Sea and Littlehampton, a limited bus service will run between these stations, calling at the following: Lancing; East Worthing; Worthing; West Worthing; Durrington-on-Sea; Goring-by-Sea and Angmering.

Southern said: “We would strongly recommend leaving plenty of extra time for your journey this weekend, and please check journey planners before you depart.”

The football club reminded fans that ‘certain trains’ departing from Falmer post-match ‘will not stop at Moulsecoomb or London Road’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club will be running a bus shuttle service from Brighton City Centre and Lewes Station.

Brighton shuttle service: will be departing from Old Steine (bus stop F) from three hours before kick-off. Supporters can also use bus number 25, 28, 29 from this stop to Falmer. Post-match pick up from Falmer station A27 bus stop.

Lewes shuttle service: will be departing from Lewes train station from three hours before kick -off. Post-match pick up from the A27 eastbound bus stop.

Brighton & Hove Buses and Stagecoach will be operating a normal Saturday service across our Travel Zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mill Road and Brighton Racecourse park & ride sites open from 12 noon, with spaces allocated on a ‘first come, first served basis’.

EDF park and ride is open from 12 noon and ‘must be pre booked’.

The last P&R bus leaves the stadium one and a half hours after the final whistle and the sites ‘close shortly afterwards’.

A club spokesperson added: “With limited spaces available in car parks B and C (Sussex University), we advise you book as soon as possible via our website. All parking must be booked in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Supporters booked in Sussex University car parks must use the Stanmer Park entrance, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. Shuttle services from car park C will be available from bus stops facing car parks 4 and 5, plus at the entrance to car park 1.

“There’s a drop-off and pick-up point located at Sussex University car park 5 by the Sports Hall, using the underpass to walk to The Amex. There are no stopping locations along Village Way or Woollards Way.