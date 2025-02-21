Brighton & Hove Albion and Govia Thameslink Railway announce renewed partnership to achieve community goals

Brighton & Hove Albion have partnered with the UK’s largest train company, Govia Thameslink Railway, to deliver a range of projects set to benefit thousands across Sussex.

Schoolchildren will be among those receiving important safety talks as part of the deal, alongside existing sessions with the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation – which already provides a wide range of programmes at more than 100 schools in the region.

Fans travelling to Albion’s home matches in Brighton will also continue to benefit from Southern and Thameslink train travel included with their matchday ticket to and from the Amex, under the renewed partnership which was announced today.

Louis Rambaud, chief customer officer at Govia Thameslink Railway said: “Just like the work Brighton & Hove Albion does in Sussex, the railway plays an integral part of bringing communities in the region together – especially on matchdays.

“We are pleased to have signed a renewed partnership with the club to work together in delivering important safety workshops to young people.”

The one-hour-long workshops will take place in schools and clubs, helping young people understand the dangers of the railway, and how to use it safely.

Govia Thameslink Railway has already engaged with 4,000 youngsters in Sussex and Surrey since August 2024.

Albion's chief operating officer Paul Mullen said: “We are pleased to announce a new and much wider ranging partnership with Govia Thameslink Railway and delighted to welcome them as a new club partner.

“We hope this new long-term arrangement will enable us to work even closer with Govia Thameslink Railway, and continue providing the matchday train service to fans travelling to and from the American Express Stadium.

“Additionally, we are delighted that they will be supporting the Brighton & Hove Albion Foundation in their work across Sussex, delivering rail safety talks and supporting our award-winning disability work.”