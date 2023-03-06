Brighton & Hove has the fifth worst drivers in the country, new research reveals

Brighton and Hove, in a new study, has been revealed to be the city with one of the worst drivers in the country.

New research from Moneybarn has analysed government data on road deaths and accidents, as well as the number of speeding fines handed out in each local authority area, to reveal the UK areas with the worst drivers.

Brighton and Hove has the fifth worst drivers in the UK with a driving score of 2.39 out of ten. Brighton and Hove, in the study, was found to have 21.3 accidents per 10,000 people which is the third highest in the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford is home to the worst drivers in the UK with a score of just 1.05 out of ten. Known for its National Science and Media Museum, many visitors travel to and from the city, resulting in a high volume of traffic passing through this city on a daily basis. This daily influx of traffic caused 7.7 motoring offences per 100,000 people and 6 deaths or serious injuries per 10,000 people, increasing by a whopping 18 per cent in the last five years.

Brighton and Hove, in a new study, has been revealed to be the city with one of the worst drivers in the country.

The county of Herefordshire ranked in second place for the worst drivers in the country. Despite being the fourth smallest county in the country, drivers in Herefordshire scored less than 2 out of ten for their quality of driving. Although accidents have recently reduced in the area, there were still 16 reported road collisions per 10,000 people, as well as 5.4 deaths or serious injuries per 10,000 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool finishes of the top three as the third-worst drivers in the country, scoring 2.12 out of ten. The North West seaside town of Blackpool, once a hub for tourism and summer holidays, is now home to a few relics of a glorious past, as well as a few bad drivers. Blackpool had 8.2 road casualties per 10,000 people, one of the highest in the study, as well as 23.9 reported accidents per 10,000 people.