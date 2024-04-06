Brighton v Arsenal: delays expected on A27 and surrounding East Sussex roads due to heavy traffic

AA Traffic News is warning drivers to expect delays on the A27 in East Sussex this afternoon (Saturday, April 6).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 16:49 BST
The website at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Delays expected due to football match sports event on roads around Amex Community Stadium (Falmer / Rottingdean Junction). Due to Brighton v Arsenal.”

The live map is now showing heavy traffic and motorists are warned that the kick-off will be at 5.30pm.

