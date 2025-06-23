British Airways cancels all flights from Heathrow to Dubai and Doha following US strikes on Iran, London Gatwick status

Flights between London and key Middle Eastern destinations have been cancelled after the United States launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

British Airways confirmed on Sunday (June 22) that all flights scheduled from London Heathrow to Dubai and Doha – including return journeys – had been cancelled.

The airline made the move after rerouting a Saturday night service, flight BA109 to Dubai, which departed at 9.53pm and was diverted mid-flight to Zurich.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner had already reached Saudi Arabian airspace before it changed course and landed in Switzerland, according to flight tracking service Flightradar24.

A British Airways spokesperson said: “As a result of recent events, we have adjusted our flight schedule to ensure the safety of our customers and crew, which is always our top priority.

“We are contacting our customers to advise them of their options while we work through this developing situation.”

The airline is offering flexible booking options for passengers due to fly to Dubai or Doha between Sunday and Tuesday, allowing them to change travel dates without penalty.

The disruption follows overnight US military strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran.

Tehran has responded with a retaliatory barrage of ballistic missiles aimed at Israel, escalating regional instability.

In response, Israeli authorities announced the closure of the country’s airspace to all inbound and outbound flights on Sunday.

Despite cancellations from Heathrow, flights to Doha and Dubai from London Gatwick appear to be operating as scheduled, according to the airport’s live departure board.

You can view the latest delays and cancellations from London Gatwick here.