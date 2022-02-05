Broken down bus in Eastbourne causing delays along A259
A bus has broken down in Eastbourne and is currently causing delays along the A259 this morning (Saturday, February 5).
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 11:08 am
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just after 10.20am.
The incident is causing congestion along East Dean Road, Eastbourne from the Birling Gap turn off towards Beachy Head.
The AA said on its traffic news website: “One lane blocked and slow traffic due to stalled bus on A259 East Dean Road Eastbound from Birling Gap turn off to Beachy Head turn off.”