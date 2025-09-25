Broken down HGV on Sussex A27 partly blocks off road, crash on A283 causes congestion and swing bridge to open

By Henry Bryant
Published 25th Sep 2025, 09:04 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 09:04 BST
These are your Sussex morning traffic updates for Thursday, September 25.

On the A27 Eastbound and A2270 Northbound, there’s slow and queuing traffic towards the Cophall roundabout in Polegate. This is because of a broken-down HGV. The road is partly blocked.

There has been a crash reported in a West Sussex village, causing congestion and a section of the A283 to close.

A statement from AA Road Watch reads: “Road closed and slow traffic due to crash on A283 The Pike Eastbound from Hampers Lane to the A24."

Traffic updates for Thursday, September 25.placeholder image
Traffic updates for Thursday, September 25.

Meanwhile, the Bexhill A2690 Combe Valley Way road has reopened after tractor accident oil spill.

And finally, Newhaven swing bridge is set to be opening at 2pm today. Delays are expected.

The information in this article was sources with AA Road Watch and Sussex Traffic Watch.

