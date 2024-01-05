Essential works are set to start this month to provide access to the Brookleigh development in Burgess Hill.

Homes England has announced that BT Openreach and John Sisk & Son will carry out network connection and highway works along Isaac’s Lane from Monday, January 8, to June 26.

Visit burgesshill.net and www.facebook.com/Brookleigh.BH for updates about the development.

A Homes England spokesperson said: “These essential works are required to facilitate the construction of the new junction, which will provide access to the Brookleigh development, relieving pressure on the local network and providing access to homes and facilities for new residents. To undertake the works safely, but also keep one lane open for traffic, it is necessary to install temporary traffic lights on Isaacs Lane from Monday 8th January through to Wednesday 26 June 2024.”

Homes England said BT Openreach and John Sisk & Son will carry out network connection and highway works along Isaac’s Lane from January 8. Photo: Google Street View

They said a full road closure would be needed this month to minimise disruption and said this will take place overnight between 8pm and 5am from Monday, January 8, to Friday, January 12. Single lane traffic flow will be restored during the day.

Homes England said the traffic management signal timings have been designed to take into account anticipated traffic flows and minimise congestion. But they added that traffic lights will be manned within peak traffic periods while an operative will be on site at all times to manage any unexpected flows.

Homes England said its ‘flagship’ Brookleigh development in north Burgess Hill will provide 3,500 homes (with 30 per cent affordable) when it is complete. They said it will also provide three new schools, a new employment hub, public parks and an extension to Bedelands Nature Reserve.

The first residents were welcomed to the new development earlier this year. Sage Homes said its Shared Ownership and Affordable Rent homes were the first affordable properties to be finished at Brookleigh.