Burgess Hill crash: heavy traffic near nursery and pre-school after incident in town
There has been a report of a crash in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Tuesday, February 20).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports ofheavy traffic due to crash on York Road both ways near Innovation Drive.”
The incident was first reported at 1.45pm. The AA Traffic News live map is still showing traffic near Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool.