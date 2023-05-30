On Friday, AA Traffic News said the incident happened on the B2036 London Road with both directions affected around Maple Drive. AA Traffic News said at about 3.15pm: “Reports suggest a car has gone into a house.”
However, Sussex Police were approached for more information and confirmed that no injuries had been reported.
A police spokesperson said: “The car did not collide with a house, it stopped in a front garden. It had rolled on its own as the handbrake wasn’t on, so no people involved.”
