There was heavy traffic in Burgess Hill on Friday afternoon, May 26, after reports of a crash.

Sussex traffic and travel

On Friday, AA Traffic News said the incident happened on the B2036 London Road with both directions affected around Maple Drive. AA Traffic News said at about 3.15pm: “Reports suggest a car has gone into a house.”

However, Sussex Police were approached for more information and confirmed that no injuries had been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “The car did not collide with a house, it stopped in a front garden. It had rolled on its own as the handbrake wasn’t on, so no people involved.”