Burgess Hill crash: reports of collision involving two vehicles near railway station
There have been reports of a collision in Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, January 15).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2113 with the first reports coming in at 8.05am.
AA Traffic News said: “Two vehicles involved on B2113 Station Road both ways at Mill Road. Traffic is coping well.”