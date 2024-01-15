BREAKING

Burgess Hill crash: reports of collision involving two vehicles near railway station

There have been reports of a collision in Burgess Hill this morning (Monday, January 15).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jan 2024, 08:35 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the incident happened on the B2113 with the first reports coming in at 8.05am.

AA Traffic News said: “Two vehicles involved on B2113 Station Road both ways at Mill Road. Traffic is coping well.”

