Burgess Hill crash: warning of heavy traffic after incident affects both directions of popular road

Heavy traffic is building up on a popular road in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Wednesday, January 10) after reports of a crash.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jan 2024, 17:18 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 17:19 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Sussex Way both ways at Saxby Road.”

AA Traffic News said the first report of the incident came through at about 5pm.

