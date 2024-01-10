Burgess Hill crash: warning of heavy traffic after incident affects both directions of popular road
Heavy traffic is building up on a popular road in Burgess Hill this afternoon (Wednesday, January 10) after reports of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Sussex Way both ways at Saxby Road.”
AA Traffic News said the first report of the incident came through at about 5pm.