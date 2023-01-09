Burgess Hill potholes in photos: ‘at least 15 sizable problem holes’ spotted in Crescent Way
Several potholes have been spotted in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill, which are causing concern among residents.
By Lawrence Smith
Mid Sussex Times photographer Steve Robards took these pictures on Saturday, January 7.
He said: “There are at least 15 sizable problem holes in Crescent Way, Burgess Hill, which is only about 200 metres long.”
West Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.
