Burgess Hill residents are angry about new traffic signals that are causing ‘traffic chaos’ in town.

This photo shows work taking place on Station Road in Burgess Hill during the summer. Photo: Steve Robards

Readers have said that lights at the junction of Station Road, Church Road and Mill Road are causing long queues, and West Sussex County Council said they are trying to mitigate the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county council told the Middy that the new three-way traffic lights are are part of the wider Local Growth Fund Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme.

Background information from West Sussex County Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

A county council spokesperson said: “These works are part of the wider Local Growth Fund Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme, being delivered to support improved sustainable transport infrastructure through the Burgess Hill Strategic Growth Programme. The £4.7m project will deliver pedestrian, cycle and public realm improvements through Station Road, Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Wivelsfield Station areas following on from the 2021/22 delivery of approximately 14km of pedestrian and cycle improvements through the Burgess Hill Green Circle and Townwide Connections.

“These works are funded through the Burgess Hill Place and Connectivity Programme. The funding for which has been secured through a £10.9m grant fund awarded by the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership together with £10.9m match funding secured through developer contribution and direct delivery of supporting infrastructure by developers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The funding has been awarded as a Local Growth Fund (LGF) grant specifically for the delivery of pedestrian and cycle improvements in Burgess Hill to support the wider planned development within the Burgess Hill Strategic Growth Programme. The funding agreement requires the grant funding to be only spent on the projects identified within the Place and Connectivity Programme and no wider West Sussex County Council highway improvement or maintenance budgets are required to deliver these local improvements.”

The council said an overview of the wider programme is online at BurgessHill.Net while full details of the current town centre work are on the web pages at Burgess Hill Western Gateway and Stations Improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad