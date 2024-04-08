Bus in collision with car outside Chichester
A road was blocked after a collision involving a bus outside Chichester.
AA Traffic News reported that a bus and a car collided on B2145 Hunston Road earlier this afternoon (Monday, April 8).
A traffic notice read: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, a bus and a car involved on B2145 Hunston Road both ways at B2166 (the North Mundham turn-off).
"Congestion to the A27 Chichester Bypass, at the Whyke Roundabout.”
A traffic map suggests the road is now open, in both directions. Delays remain on the Chichester Bypass.
