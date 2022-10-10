Bus services cancelled in Eastbourne: two services not running this morning
Stagecoach South East has announced that two bus services are not running in Eastbourne this morning (Monday, October 10).
A Stagecoach spokesperson announced on Twitter at 7.22am: “Due to driver availability, the following will not be running: Service 1 @ 09:52 from Gildredge Road to Hamlands; Service 1A @ 10:10 from Hamlands to Cornfield Road.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
