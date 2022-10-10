Edit Account-Sign Out
Bus services cancelled in Eastbourne: two services not running this morning

Stagecoach South East has announced that two bus services are not running in Eastbourne this morning (Monday, October 10).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 10th October 2022, 7:48 am

A Stagecoach spokesperson announced on Twitter at 7.22am: “Due to driver availability, the following will not be running: Service 1 @ 09:52 from Gildredge Road to Hamlands; Service 1A @ 10:10 from Hamlands to Cornfield Road.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Stagecoach South East announced that two bus services in Eastbourne will not be running this morning

