Bus services in East Sussex to be cancelled due to drivers suffering heat exhaustion in heatwave
Stagecoach bus services in East Sussex are being cancelled due drivers suffering from heat exhaustion during the current heatwave.
Services in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne are being cancelled due to the heat.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “In Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne some local and long haul services will be curtailed due to drivers suffering from heat exhaustion.
"It is way too hot out there. Please accept our most sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. Please check the app for cancellations.”