Buses diverted in Hastings due to ‘police incident’: officers called to scene after two-vehicle collision
The company said on X at 6pm on Monday: “Battle Road is currently closed due to a police incident. Therefore all buses will divert via Sedlescombe Road North and Old Harrow Road in both directions until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”
A Sussex Police confirmed on Tuesday, October 7: “Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Battle Road, St Leonards, near the junction with Duke Road on Monday (6 October) at around 2.15pm.
“One man was treated at the scene for a medical incident and no arrests were made. A temporary full road closure was in place while the carriageway was cleared.”