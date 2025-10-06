Buses diverted in Hastings due to ‘police incident’: officers called to scene after two-vehicle collision

Stagecoach South East announced that buses were diverted in Hastings on Monday evening (October 6) due to a ‘police incident’.

The company said on X at 6pm on Monday: “Battle Road is currently closed due to a police incident. Therefore all buses will divert via Sedlescombe Road North and Old Harrow Road in both directions until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

A Sussex Police confirmed on Tuesday, October 7: “Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Battle Road, St Leonards, near the junction with Duke Road on Monday (6 October) at around 2.15pm.

“One man was treated at the scene for a medical incident and no arrests were made. A temporary full road closure was in place while the carriageway was cleared.”