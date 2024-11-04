Buses to replace late night trains between Horsham, Barnham and Bognor

Those who use Southern routes between Horsham and Barnham, Bognor Regis, Portsmouth & Southsea, and Portsmouth Harbour should prepare for service changes from Monday, November 4.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From Monday evening, November 4, to the early morning of Friday, November 8, Southern rail routes between London Victoria and Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Portsmouth and Southsea will undergo overnight engineering work between Horsham and Barnham.

This project will result in the closure of all lines in the area each night after 22:15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Chichester, and Bognor Regis. Train users should anticipate longer journey times, as trains that normally pass through Horsham will be diverted via Hove.

Buses are set to replace some late-night West Sussex from Monday, November 4 to Thursday 7.

For trips between Three Bridges and Horsham, Thameslink services are available as an alternative.

Replacement buses may be busier than usual, so allow extra time for your trip. For further travel assistance and accessibility information, please consult Southern's travel information resources.