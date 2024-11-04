Buses to replace late night trains between Horsham, Barnham and Bognor
From Monday evening, November 4, to the early morning of Friday, November 8, Southern rail routes between London Victoria and Chichester, Bognor Regis, and Portsmouth and Southsea will undergo overnight engineering work between Horsham and Barnham.
This project will result in the closure of all lines in the area each night after 22:15.
During this time, buses will replace trains between Horsham and Barnham, Portsmouth & Southsea, Portsmouth Harbour, Chichester, and Bognor Regis. Train users should anticipate longer journey times, as trains that normally pass through Horsham will be diverted via Hove.
For trips between Three Bridges and Horsham, Thameslink services are available as an alternative.
Replacement buses may be busier than usual, so allow extra time for your trip. For further travel assistance and accessibility information, please consult Southern's travel information resources.