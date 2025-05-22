Lyminster Road has been closed for ‘essential gas main replacement’ by SGN.

SGN said the ‘network upgrades’ will involve replacing old metal gas mains with new plastic pipe to ‘ensure a safe and reliable gas supply’ is delivered to nearby properties.

Dan Brown, spokesperson for the gas company, said: “Our engineers are working between its junction with Seaton Close and Lyminster Court Cottage. The road remains closed so our team can safely access and replace these old pipes. A signed diversion for affected motorists is in place.

“Access is maintained to properties and side roads situated within the closure area. Vehicle access to properties on either side of the level crossing can be made, but there is no vehicle access across the level crossing. However, pedestrian and cycle access across the level crossing is maintained.

“Bus services are impacted by the closure of Lyminster Road. We advise passengers to contact their service provider for updates to stops, timetables or routes.

“We appreciate roadworks can be frustrating for residents, road users and businesses. We’re working as quickly and safely as possible to minimise disruption from these essential works.”

The works – which started on Monday (May 19) – will continue ‘for a duration of six weeks’, according to Littlehampton Town Council.

The council’s post on social media added: “SGN contractor DJ Utilities Limited will start work to replace the gas main on Lyminster Road.

"The team will be replacing a short section of pipe on Lyminster Road between the junction of Seaton Close and Lyminster Court Cottage.

“No through vehicle access along Lyminster Road past the closure in either direction – signed diversion routes will be in place.

"Vehicle access to properties on the north side of the level crossing will be from the north (as per diversion) – vehicle access to properties the south side of the level crossing will be from the south (as per diversion).”

The council said the level crossing will be closed – with no vehicle access, but pedestrian/cycle access ‘will be maintained’.

If you have any general enquiries about the works, you are asked contact the customer service team on 0800 9121700.

