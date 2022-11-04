Bypass between Washington Roundabout and Steyning closed: Steyning Grammar School warns parents after reports of crash
Steyning Grammar School is warning parents and carers that the bypass between Washington Roundabout and Steyning has been closed by police due to an incident today (Friday, November 4).
AA Traffic News said the A283 is closed due to a crash involving a motorbike.
The AA also said the affected area is the A283 Washington Road eastbound between Water Lane and the B2135 Horsham Road.
Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.