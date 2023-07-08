A car crash at the level crossing barrier in Ferring caused severe disruption for commuters.

Commuters faced severe disruption to their journeys on Thursday July 6 after a car crashed into a level crossing barrier as it closed.

All lines between Worthing and Littlehampton were blocked at roughly 10pm on the day after the collision in Ferring.

Passengers onboard trains saw their routes diverted adding extra time to their journeys while railway staff worked at the scene to resolve the issue.

Police were also on the scene before the line reopened roughly an hour later.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a report of a collision in Ferring Lane, at the level crossing, shortly before 9pm on Thursday, July 6.

“It involved two vehicles.

“Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1595 of 06/07.”