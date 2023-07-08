NationalWorldTV
Car crashes into wall at Eastbourne Church

A car has crashed into the wall at a historic church in Eastbourne today (Saturday, July 8)
By Sam Pole
Published 8th Jul 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 15:54 BST

Emergency services were called to Our Lady of Ransom church on Grange Road following an incident where a car had crashed into the wall of the historic building.

Witnesses at the nearby Food and Arts festival helped assist the person who crashed into the wall.

The damaged section of the church has been cordoned off for safety and the car is waiting for recovery.

Emergency services were called to Our Lady of Ransom church on Grange Road following an incident where a car had crashed into the wall of the historic building. Picture: Sam Pole
Emergency services were called to Our Lady of Ransom church on Grange Road following an incident where a car had crashed into the wall of the historic building. Picture: Sam Pole
