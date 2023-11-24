Car fire on A259 in East Sussex
A car fire is affecting traffic on a main road in East Sussex this morning (Friday, November 24).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin the incident on the A259 outside Bexhill was first reported just after 6.15am.
The AA report says: “Reports of car fire on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near the Applegreen Petrol station. Traffic is coping well.”
We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.