Car in collision with lamppost on A23 in West Sussex
A car has reportedly been involved in a collision with a lamppost in West Sussex.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The traffic information service added: “Traffic is coping well. Sensors indicate traffic has not been impacted however police are en route to investigate.”
Elsewhere in Mid Sussex, there are reports of a stalled vehicle on A273 London Road – both ways at B2116 Keymer Road (Stonepound Crossroads) The AA reported that ‘traffic is coping well’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.