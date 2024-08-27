Car on its side following East Sussex collision on A259

By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Aug 2024, 14:52 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 16:26 BST
Part of the A259 in East Sussex is blocked following a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, August 27).

A car ended up on its side after colliding into a fence on the side of the road.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

The incident was first reported at around 12.45pm today, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and PicturesThe scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures
The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The collision happened on the A269 in Barnhorn Road, just outside Bexhill.

The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near The Cafe.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 27) to a collision involving two cars in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill.

“Two patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.”

