Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Part of the A259 in East Sussex is blocked following a collision this afternoon (Tuesday, August 27).

A car ended up on its side after colliding into a fence on the side of the road.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene.

The incident was first reported at around 12.45pm today, according to the AA’s traffic alert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene of the collision. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

The collision happened on the A269 in Barnhorn Road, just outside Bexhill.

The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near The Cafe.”

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 27) to a collision involving two cars in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill.

“Two patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.”