Car on its side following East Sussex collision on A259
A car ended up on its side after colliding into a fence on the side of the road.
Police and the ambulance service are at the scene.
The incident was first reported at around 12.45pm today, according to the AA’s traffic alert.
The collision happened on the A269 in Barnhorn Road, just outside Bexhill.
The AA said on its traffic bulletin: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash on A259 Barnhorn Road both ways near The Cafe.”
A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) were called at approximately 1.30pm on Tuesday (August 27) to a collision involving two cars in Barnhorn Road, Bexhill.
“Two patients were treated at the scene before being transported to Conquest Hospital in St Leonards.”