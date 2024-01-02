Car overturns in East Sussex: Person taken to hospital after air ambulance lands
A person was taken to hospital after a car overturned in Brighton on New Year’s Eve.
By Sam Morton
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 21:12 GMT
The emergency services, including the air ambulance, responded to the incident in Stanmer Park around 7.40pm on Sunday.
Police officers and East Sussex firefighters were also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene alongside the air ambulance service and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton by road.”