Carriageway repairs to take place on A259 near Eastbourne

Carriageway repairs are set to take place on the A259 near Eastbourne next month.

Patch repairs and ironwork adjustments will be carried out on East Dean Road and Eastbourne Road, East Sussex Highways confirmed.

Work will be carried out from Wednesday, May 21 to Friday, May 23 between 8pm and 5am each night.

During these hours, access will be restricted to residents and properties close to the carriageway ‘may notice some noise, flashing lights, or reversing sirens’, according to East Sussex Highways.

A259 East Dean Road. Photo: Google Street View

“We will be working between the junctions of Gilberts Drive and the B2103 Warren Hill,” a spokesperson for the Highways team said.

"Access will be restricted to residents while we are working, with traffic diverted via A259, A2270, A27, A26 and vice versa.

“For access, please approach the closure point and speak to the site team. This is for access only and there will be no through route.

"Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.”

East Sussex Highways said it apologises in advance ‘for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause’.