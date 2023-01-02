Here are the recent changes to the Highway Code which you should be aware of to avoid getting caught out with fines and penalty points.

Motoring experts at LeaseElectricCar.co.uk have researched the several changes that the DVLA made to road laws in the UK in 2022.

Phones:

It is now completely illegal for those who are driving to hold or use their mobile phones, sat navs, tablets and any other devices that can send and receive data.

Changes to the Highway Code you should know about

Hands free access is allowed whilst driving, such as voice command systems and built-in sat navs, so long as the driver is not holding these devices.

If motorists are caught holding or using devices as they are driving, a £200 fine and six penalty points could incur, and for new drivers, their licence could be stripped away completely.

Priorities of road users:

Pedestrians will now always have the right of way, putting the greatest responsibility onto drivers of large vehicles. This applies to pedestrians crossing at junctions and in slow moving traffic, and how drivers of larger vehicles now bear the most responsibility if anything were to happen.

Cyclists and horse riders must ensure they are accommodating and wary of pedestrians.

When drivers/motorbike users are turning - priority should be given first and foremost to cyclists and horse riders. Drivers should no longer cut across these more vulnerable road users who are continuing ahead when the motorist is changing directions or lanes and turning into or out of junctions.

Vehicles need to avoid turning if there is a cyclist or horse using the road on approach to the junction, so the vulnerable users do not need to stop or swerve - wait for a safe gap.

Electric vehicles:

Every single new home built in the UK is now required to have EV charging points installed. This change in law comes after the government announced the ban on petrol and diesel car sales from 2030, making it easier for Brits to charge their electric vehicles.