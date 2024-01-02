Chelwood gate crash: reports of collision and fallen tree on popular road in Mid Sussex
There have been reports of a crash on a road in Mid Sussex this afternoon (Tuesday, January 2).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports ofcrash and fallen tree on A275 Lewes Road near Birch Grove Road. Traffic is coping well.”
The incident was first reported at 2.38pm.