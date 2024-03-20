Chichester MP Gillian Keegan says potholes in city are 'great cause for concern'

Potholes in Chichester.

Responding to an article published earlier this month detailing some of the worst potholes in and around Chichester city centre, readers chimed in to give their take on an issue which has plagued West Sussex roads for as long as anyone can remember.

"I drove the road to Goodwood Motor Circuit yesterday,” said reader Carole Ann Darby. “People (were) driving in the middle of the road to avoid potholes, nearly causing other people coming the other way to crash into them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Same up St Paul's Road over the bridge towards the new housing estate. You meet someone coming the other way trying to avoid a pothole and you won't stand a chance. When is something going to be done about this? The police pull cars over to check if they are roadworthy! It's the roads that are not worthy to be driven on!”

Patrick Saintas also said: “It is an embarrassment to see the state of the roads in or around Chichester.” The photo article that was socialised on Facebook received over 100 comments of a similar nature.

Gillian Keegan, the MP for Chichester and Secretary of State for Education also commented on the issue that has been faced by residents. She said: “Potholes are a blight on our roads and pose a significant risk to drivers. Some of the examples I've seen around Chichester, as well as on more rural roads, are a great cause for concern for me and the residents.

"To tackle this, it was announced in February that the Government had allocated an additional £2.16 million for resurfacing in our area as part of the savings made from the cancellation HS2 phase two. This is on top of over £3 million given to West Sussex County Council for road repairs as part of the 2023 Spring Budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While this is a significant increase in funding, I know that day-to-day many are still affected by poor road quality so regularly raise cases of dangerous potholes on behalf of constituents directly with Matt Davey, the Assistant Director of Highways at West Sussex County Council.”