The new timetable will double the number of trains between Brighton, Worthing and Chichester (one via Littlehampton).

Train operator Southern is reminding Hampshire and West Sussex customers that an ‘extensively’ redesigned and ‘improved’ timetable will be coming soon.

In a statement, Southern Rail has said this revised timetable ‘will allow for more comfort, convenience and connections along the south coast’ from Monday 3 June’. They added: “The improvements to weekday and Saturday schedules include new and more frequent services with expanded capacity on busier routes, evenly spaced departures to cut waiting times, and better reliability and punctuality."

"From June this year, West Coastway customers will benefit from faster regional journeys, such as between Brighton, Chichester and Southampton, or for connections into the West of England – designed to be quicker and easier to use than local roads.”

They aim to encourage existing customers to make more journeys and attract new passengers, including people currently using congested roads such as the A27/M27.