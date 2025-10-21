Closure of A27 in West Sussex expected to last eight weeks, alongside 24-hour speed restriction

Overnight closures are planned on a four-mile stretch of the A27 in West Sussex, alongside a 24-hour speed restriction, with works expected to last approximately eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has posted a notice of temporary traffic restrictions planned on the A27 trunk road between Fontwell and Ford.

The order will authorise the overnight closure of both carriageways of the A27 between the Fontwell East roundabout, linking the A27 and the A29, and Ford Roundabout, linking the A27 and A284.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said the temporary traffic restrictions are 'because works are proposed to be executed on the road by contractors working on behalf of Vistry Homes'.

Traffic affected by the overnight closures would be diverted using the A29 and A284. Traffic affected by the right turn bans will be directed to proceed to Fontwell East Roundabout or Ford Roundabout and return as appropriate. Picture: Google Maps

There will also be a 24-hour 50mph speed restriction imposed on the eastbound carriageway of the A27 between a point approximately 90m west of the centreline of Mill Road and a point approximately 75m east of the centreline of Shellbridge Road, as well as on the westbound carriageway of the A27 between points approximately 265m east and 268m west of the centreline of Yapton Lane.

Other restrictions include a 24-hour ban on turning right at two points, from the eastbound carriageway of the A27 into Yapton Lane and from the westbound carriageway into Shellbridge Road. The use of the dedicated right hand turn lanes in either direction will not be permitted.

National Highways said: "These measures would be in the interests of road safety while contractors undertake carriageway alterations and all associated works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Traffic affected by the overnight closures would be diverted using the A29 and A284. Traffic affected by the right turn bans will be directed to proceed to Fontwell East Roundabout or Ford Roundabout and return as appropriate."

It is expected the work would last for approximately eight weeks, starting on Sunday, November 2. The full overnight closures would occur between 8pm and 6am, and required, only for the purpose of setting up and removing the traffic management, and resurfacing at the end of the project.

The order would come into force on November 1 and have a maximum duration of 18 months, ceasing when the works are complete.

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk