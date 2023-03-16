Closure on A26 due to overturned HGV
The A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven is closed both ways due to an overturned HGV.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT
According to the AA the road remains closed due to a rolled over truck. Traffic is queueing both ways.
The road is closed on the A26 both ways from A27 (Beddingham Roundabout) to the Southease Train Station Turn Off.
It is likely to remain closed for some time, according to Sussex Traffic Watch.
Our photographer was at the scene and took these images.