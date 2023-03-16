Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
12 minutes ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
2 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
3 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
3 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Closure on A26 due to overturned HGV

The A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven is closed both ways due to an overturned HGV.

By Izzi Vaughan
Published 16th Mar 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 11:35 GMT

According to the AA the road remains closed due to a rolled over truck. Traffic is queueing both ways.

The road is closed on the A26 both ways from A27 (Beddingham Roundabout) to the Southease Train Station Turn Off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is likely to remain closed for some time, according to Sussex Traffic Watch.

Most Popular
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV

Our photographer was at the scene and took these images.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV
A26 between Beddingham and Newhaven closed both ways due to an overturned HGV
HGVNewhavenTrafficA27