Collision between car and motorbike on A259 in Worthing
A collision involving a car and a motorbike has taken place on the A259 in Worthing this evening (Monday, December 4).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
According to reports on the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at around 5.40pm.
The AA said: “Reports of heavy traffic due to crash, a car and a motorbike involved on A259 Brighton Road both ways at Farncombe Road.”
A separate collision involving a car and a pedestrian has also taken place elsewhere in Worthing, which was first reported just after 5.45pm today.
The AA said: “Reports of delays due to crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on Elm Grove both ways around Ripley Road.”
We will have more as we get it.