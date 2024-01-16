Collision between car and pedestrian in Seaford
A collision between a car and a pedestrian has taken place in Seaford this evening (Tuesday, January 16).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin earlier, the incident was first reported just before 5pm.
It said: “Reports of crash, a car and a pedestrian involved on Claremont Road around Queens Park Gardens. Traffic is coping well.”
