An accident involving a lorry and a tree near an East Sussex village has closed a road today (Wednesday, September 20).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:39 BST
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin the incident near Robertsbridge was first reported just after 9.35am.

On it’s bulletin, the AA said: “Road closed and delays due to crash, a tree onto a lorry involved on Bodiam Road both ways between Beech House Lane and Bourne Lane.”

We will have more on this breaking story as we get it.

