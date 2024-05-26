Collision in West Sussex village closes road
Emergency services are at the scene of a collision in a West Sussex village this morning (Sunday, May 26).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported at 9am today.
The collision is causing heavy traffic in the area.
It took place near Amberley, near Arundel.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to crash, two cars involved on B2139 Amberley Road both ways between Rackham turn off and Clay Lane.”
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said on X (formerly Twitter): “Please be advised that Amberley Road, Parham is closed following a road traffic collision. Please avoid the area where possible.”
We will have more as we get it.
