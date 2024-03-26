Collision near Eastbourne closes road
A road was closed for several hours following a collision near Eastbourne yesterday evening (Monday, March 25).
The incident happened at around 5pm in Wartling Road in Pevensey.
The ambulance service attended the scene, as well as the fire service and police.
According to reports the road was still closed to traffic at around 9.30pm yesterday.
Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.
We will have more on this story as we get it.