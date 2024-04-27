Collision on A22 in Eastbourne

Emergency services attended the scene of a collision in Eastbourne late last night (Friday, April 26).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:21 BST

Several police cars were seen on the A22 on Golden Jubilee Way in Eastbourne after a car reportedly collided with a crash barrier on the side of the road.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 11.30pm.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

